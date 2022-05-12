Man jailed for life for Wolverhampton Asda car park murder

Family
Martin Latham died in hospital after he was stabbed in a supermarket car park

A man found guilty of stabbing another person to death in an Asda car park has been jailed for life.

Martin Latham, 41, was repeatedly stabbed by Brian Willington during an argument in the Heath Town area of Wolverhampton in September last year.

He later died in hospital, said West Midlands Police.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier, Willington, 33, of Hawkley Close, in the city, was told he would serve a minimum of 21 years for the murder.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on 6 September after reports a man had been stabbed outside the supermarket on Wolverhampton Road.

West Midlands Police
Brian Willington fled after the stabbing but was traced and arrested several hours later, police said

The two men, known to each other, had been arguing and the situation had escalated, with Willington pulling out a knife and stabbing Mr Latham several times in the chest, police said.

Willington ran off but he was tracked down and arrested three hours later.

Also found guilty of having a bladed weapon in a public place on 4 May, he received no additional punishment.

Mr Latham's family previously said they were "truly devastated over the death of Martin. Our lives will never be the same again".

Family
Martin Latham's family released a photograph of their relative from his younger days, saying it was how they would remember him

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics