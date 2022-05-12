E-scooter scheme in Birmingham to be expanded
- Published
The e-scooter scheme in Birmingham is to be expanded, bosses say.
Voi, the company that operates them, said it was doubling the area of its operating zone in the city and increasing its service.
The scooters will cover 80km and run from 05:00 until at least 22:00. The city council said it believed air quality would be improved.
Last June Voi said the devices would be modified to make an engine-like hum to alert people to their presence.
It follows criticism about the impact of the quiet e-scooters in trials across other parts of the country.
The devices are limited to 15.5mph on any 30mph road or less.
