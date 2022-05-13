Solihull paving slab murderer splurged victim's savings on gambling spree
- Published
A man has been jailed for murdering his friend and going on a gambling and drinking spree with the victim's money.
Lukas Domeradzki, 35, struck Sebastian Zygmunt, 26, over the head with a paving slab at the victim's Solihull home last June, police said.
Domeradzki "immediately" seized about £2,000 from Mr Zygmunt's holiday savings and spent the day in various bookmakers and shopping in Birmingham.
At Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, Domeradzki was jailed for 30 years.
Prior to the murder on 7 June, the pair had attended another friend's house where drugs had been consumed, West Midlands Police said.
Domeradzki was spotted on CCTV leaving the scene on Scott Road in Olton at about 10:30 BST and Mr Zygmunt's body was found in the conservatory just after 18:00.
An investigation revealed the offender attempted to deceive the victim's girlfriend into thinking he was still alive by sending her a text from Mr Zygmunt's mobile phone.
Wearing his recently murdered friend's clothes, he then embarked on his day of spending, buying sports clothes, beer and visiting a number of gambling shops.
Police said Domeradzki, of no fixed address, slipped up by speaking to a mutual friend and claiming "they had killed him," before the body was discovered.
He was arrested days after the attack.
Det Insp Jim Mahon, who led the investigation, described Domeradzki as "deceitful" and said the case was a "tragic death of a young man who had his life ahead of him".
He saw Mr Zygmunt and his money as "an easy target", Det Insp Mahon said, and "took the opportunity to kill him, steal his property and money, and then go on a gambling spree".