Warning over timetable changes for West Midlands Railway passengers
Rail passengers in the West Midlands are being warned to expect timetable changes from Sunday.
West Midlands Railway, which runs services across the region, said there would be no major changes but advised passengers to check before travelling.
The changes include new departure times for Cross City line trains from Lichfield, Bromsgrove and Redditch.
From Monday, four weekday services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham will no longer operate.
On Sundays, some trains which currently start and finish at Great Malvern will start and finish at Worcester Foregate Street instead.
Another service to be affected will be the weekday 22:36 BST departure from Birmingham New Street to Shrewsbury, which will now leave earlier at 22:03 BST.
The company said the alterations were part of a biannual rail industry timetable change.
Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said: "All the new timetables are now in online journey planners meaning it is easy for passengers to check their routes and avoid being left behind."
