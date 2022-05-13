Small Heath stabbing: Man appears in court accused of Shannon Stanley murder
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman found stabbed at a house.
Shannon Stanley, 27, was found at a property in Small Heath, Birmingham, on Tuesday, where she died from her injuries.
Pablo Hoad, also 27, of Coventry Road, Small Heath, was arrested nearby at about 01:00 BST the same morning.
Appearing at Birmingham Crown Court, he was remanded in custody and next due to appear on 5 August.
The family of Ms Stanley, originally from Swindon in Wiltshire, said she was a much-loved by family and friends.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.