Birmingham teacher accused of sex assaults on four girls
- Published
A teacher has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting four girls, police said.
The 28-year-old man from Birmingham was first quizzed by officers on Monday but was re-arrested at his home on Saturday.
West Midlands Police are investigating assaults on four different girls and allegations the teacher sent indecent images of himself.
He has been suspended from his job at a school in the city, the force added.
"Our trained officers are supporting pupils at the school and we are working with partners to ensure safeguarding is in place while the investigation continues," a spokesman said.
"We take allegations of this nature seriously and anyone with any concerns is asked to contact officers in the Public Protection unit."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk