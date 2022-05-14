Ian Ward re-elected as Birmingham City Council leader
Ian Ward has been re-elected as leader of Birmingham City Council after a tense battle for the role.
Councillor Ward, who has held the post since 2017, faced a leadership challenge by councillors Waseem Zaffar and Liz Clements but will now hold the post for another four years.
In the second round of the ballot, Mr Ward won by 33 votes to 31 for Mr Zaffar.
Councillor Zaffar is responsible for Transport and Environment.
