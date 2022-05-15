Illegally ridden e-bikes in Birmingham seized and crushed
Two men have been arrested for riding e-bikes illegally, with the vehicles seized and crushed by police.
It is alleged the bikes were being ridden dangerously and without insurance during a "ride out" event in Birmingham.
The bikes can't be registered for use on the road or in public open spaces, West Midlands Police said.
"We get lots of calls from people raising concern about anti-social bike use," the force added.
Police said riders often tear up parkland and intimidate road users.
In a video shared by police on social media, the bikes were filmed getting crushed at a scrapyard.
The force said it was often asked why they don't sell the bikes and give the money to charity.
"It's simply because they can't be ridden legally on the roads or in public spaces - so if we sold them there's every chance they could be ridden illegally or dangerously again," it said.
