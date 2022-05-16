Birmingham teacher in court accused of sexual assaults on schoolgirls
- Published
A secondary school teacher has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with sexually assaulting four schoolgirls.
Muhammad Taimoor, of Richmond Road, Birmingham, is also accused of causing or inciting child sexual exploitation.
It is alleged some of the assaults took place while the defendant was at work.
The 28-year-old is also charged with sexual activity while in a position of trust and two counts of trafficking within the UK.
Walsall Magistrates' Court heard he was alleged to have assaulted the girls - two aged 15, one aged 14 and a 16-year-old - between January and May of this year.
Mr Taimoor is also accused of driving the girls around in his car with the intention of sexually assaulting them.
He was not required to enter pleas to any of the 14 charges at the court.
He was initially arrested on 9 May on suspicion of sexual assault and released on conditional police bail.
Officers then rearrested him in the early hours of Saturday at his home, West Midlands Police said.
The school has suspended Mr Taimoor from his job, the force said.
Police said pupils at the school were being supported.
At the court hearing on Monday morning he was remanded into custody to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 13 June.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk