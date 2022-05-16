Three arrested in Selly Oak pizza shop arson probe
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a Birmingham pizza business.
The fire also affected the first floor flat above the Pizza King shop in the three-storey terraced property on Bristol Road, Selly Oak.
At its height 25 firefighters tackled the blaze, which first started shortly before 02:45 BST on Monday.
Police are questioning the three aged, 20, 25 and 31.
Three people managed to get out of the property before crews arrived, the fire service said.
Police said no one was injured.
