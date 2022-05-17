World Cup legend leads diversity conference in Birmingham
- Published
Football star Lilian Thuram is set to lead a diversity conference in Birmingham later.
The campaigner will discuss issues across sport, entertainment and the public sector at the The Diversity of Diversity Conference 2022.
The former defender, who won the World Cup with France in 1998, has spoken widely on equality, immigration and racism.
The event at at Austin Court has been organised by embraceEDI.
Mr Thuram has written four books, including White Thinking: How Racial Bias Is Constructed and How to Move Beyond It.
Comedian Jasper Carrot and Khalid Mahmood MP are also scheduled to attend.
Lorraine Olley, director of embraceEDI, said the conference "will underscore the importance of equalities, diversity and inclusivity".
The group also partnered with Westside BID, Strathclyde University, and the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Equalities, Diversity and Inclusivity (EDI) Professionals.