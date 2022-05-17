Drivers in a flap after swan stops traffic on Aston Expressway

CMPG
The bird eventually swanned off after landing on the Birmingham motorway

Drivers in Birmingham were held up on their journeys after a swan landed on one of the main routes out of the city.

Officers from the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) apologised for the delays on the Aston Expressway, which leads to the M6, on Monday evening.

In a tweet, they said a game of rock, paper, scissors took place to decide who would go and approach the swan.

Fortunately, they said the bird swanned off after a "comfort break" before officers had to deal with it.

Earlier on Tuesday, traffic was held between junctions five and six on the M5, between Wychbold and Worcester, due to a loose horse on the carriageway.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Traffic was stopped in both directions until a horse box was brought to the scene which caused delays of at least an hour each way, National Highways West Midlands said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics