Complaints as West Bromwich primary pupils wrongly served meat
A school said it has complained after some of its students were wrongly given a meal containing meat.
Ryders Green Primary School in West Bromwich, Sandwell, said some pupils were served meat rather than their chosen vegetarian option on Thursday.
The school said it has "taken this matter very seriously" and has formally complained to the catering provider and the Food Standards Agency.
The BBC has approached the catering supplier for comment.
