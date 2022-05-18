Balsall Heath: Police probe double stabbing in street disorder
Two men have been stabbed in Birmingham with one of them suffering serious injuries, police said.
They were attacked during disorder in Kinver Croft, Balsall Heath, at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday.
The pair, aged 24 and 22, were taken to hospital and officers said they were both expected to recover from their injuries.
Detectives have been reviewing CCTV footage from the area at the time and speaking to witnesses.
