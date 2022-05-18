Motorcyclist critical after Kingstanding crash
A motorcyclist is in a critical condition following a crash with a car whose occupants fled the scene.
The 30-year-old man was taken to hospital after colliding with a Ford Focus on Kings Road in Kingstanding, Birmingham, at about 00:10 BST on Wednesday.
Five people, aged between 15 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, police said.
Part of Kings Road remained closed at lunchtime.
At 07:30 BST, West Midlands Roads tweeted that due to a police incident, the street was shut between the junctions of A452 Chester Road and Hartley Road.
It advised people to avoid and use alternative routes.
