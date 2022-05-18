David Varlow: Murder conviction after Halesowen pensioner died in burglary
A thief has been found guilty of murdering a pensioner who died after being tied up in a burglary.
David Varlow, 78, died of a stress-induced heart attack after being bound to a chair during a break-in at his home in Halesowen in November.
A trial at Birmingham Crown Court heard Adris Mohammed, 44, forced Mr Varlow to reveal his bank card PIN.
As well as murder, Mohammed was convicted of two counts of burglary, attempted burglary and fraud.
During the trial, the prosecution said Mohammed, of Icknield Port Road in Birmingham, used a telephone flex to bind Mr Varlow's hands behind his back on 3 November.
The court heard he returned a week later with co-defendant O'Shay Swan to untie his body, which was later found on the floor.
Experts said a post-mortem examination suggested the bindings were applied to Mr Varlow in life and removed "a significant time after he had died".
It was the prosecution's case that Mr Varlow was forced to reveal his PIN "by fear and force" and that his heart attack was a consequence of Mohammed's actions.
At the time of his death, Mr Varlow had about £19,000 in his bank account.
Swan, 42, of Winson Green Road in Birmingham, was found guilty of burglary and fraud.
Both defendants will return to Birmingham Crown Court on 25 May for sentencing.
