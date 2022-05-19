West Midlands Police detective sacked for sharing murder information
- Published
A police detective who obtained and shared information about the identification of a murder suspect on his personal mobile phone has been sacked for gross misconduct.
Det Con Paul Knowles, of West Midlands Police, was also found to have breached orders and instructions.
The officer had attempted to conceal that he had shared information with a colleague, the misconduct panel heard.
An allegation of discreditable conduct was found not proven.
The disciplinary panel made the decision following an investigation into the officer's involvement in the case by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The Birmingham-based detective, who had been with the force for more than 19 years, was dismissed without notice on Wednesday.
The panel found allegations of matters of honesty and integrity breaches amounted to gross misconduct.
It heard the officer's actions had the potential to jeopardise the identification of a suspect, but that the outcome of the case was not affected.
He had passed information to a colleague, and instructed them not to tell anyone and delete the message, the panel was told.
Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said: "It's disappointing to find that an officer would jeopardise the hard work of other officers in an investigation and put at risk the conviction of an offender, not least for the victim's family.
"Every day police officers are held to account for their actions and we are proud of what they achieve, but we will continue to question and investigate where those actions do not uphold our force values."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk