Man charged after weapons stash found at Great Barr property
A man has been charged after several guns and ammunition were found at a property in Birmingham.
Officers raided an address in Great Barr and recovered the weapons which will be analysed to establish if they are linked to any offences.
Dean Owen, of Great Barr, is accused of illegally possessing two revolvers, a shotgun, ammunition and other weapons.
The 36-year-old was also charged with producing cannabis was due before Walsall magistrates on Thursday.
