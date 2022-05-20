Walsall M6 junction to shut for bridge demolition
Motorists are expected to face lengthy travel delays due the closure of a junction on the M6 motorway in the West Midlands this weekend.
Junction 10 near Walsall will be shut from 20:00 BST on Friday, to allow the demolition of a 50-year-old bridge.
The carriageway is set to reopen at 06:00 on Monday 23 May.
National Highways advised drivers to look for alternative routes. A similar closure earlier this month led to huge tailbacks.
It is the latest stage in a £78m upgrade of the junction in a bid to cut congestion.
Two bridges at the site are being replaced by newer and wider structures which will double the number of lanes around the junction from two to four, National Highways said.
The south bridge was demolished earlier this month and the remaining north bridge is scheduled to be removed at the weekend.
Drivers will be diverted "up and over" to leave the motorway at junction 10, travel over the roundabout and then rejoin the M6 on the other side.
The junction nine northbound entry slip road will also be shut to reduce congestion on the approach to the junction 10 closure.