Oil spill causes long delays on M42 motorway
- Published
A oil spill has caused miles of congestion at the junction of two motorways.
National Highways said it had been caused by a collision at junction five of the M42 for Solihull, close to where it connects with the M5.
Workmen were clearing up the spill on Thursday afternoon.
West Midlands Police said the collision had caused six miles (13km) of congestion and delays of around 90 minutes.
