Birmingham Magistrates' Court closed for fire safety checks
- Published
Birmingham Magistrates' Court has been forced to close for a fortnight due to fire safety concerns.
The Grade I listed building on Newton Street closed on 11 May after a lit cigarette caused a small fire, the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) confirmed.
It will remain closed until 25 May "to allow essential maintenance work" to be carried out, the MOJ said.
All urgent cases will be heard at nearby courts, including those in Walsall and Coventry.
