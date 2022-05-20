Barrington 'Baz' Patterson: Hundreds turn out for funeral of anti-gang mentor
Hundreds of mourners have gathered at the funeral of well-known Birmingham community campaigner Barrington Patterson.
His cortege was greeted with applause, flares and balloons as it arrived at Birmingham City's ground on Friday.
A group of motorcycles led his funeral car to Birmingham Cathedral.
Mr Patterson, who suffered a heart attack, was once a member of Birmingham City's Zulu Warriors hooligan gang and went on to mentor young people.
Known as One Eyed Baz, he was also a successful kickboxer and mixed martial artist.
He died suddenly on 22 March, his wife Tracey Patterson said.
Birmingham City and former boxer Frank Bruno were among those who paid tribute to him at the time.
The football club hung a banner on the side of their stadium on Friday with his image and the words "RIP Baz".
With a huge number of well-wishers wanting to attend his funeral, Mrs Patterson tweeted only people with wristbands would be allowed into the cathedral for the service.
Despite hooligan connections in his youth, Mr Patterson went on to do a lot of mentoring work with young people, particularly regarding anti-gang initiatives.
