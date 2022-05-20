Attempted murder arrests over Kingstanding hit-and-run
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a motorcyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run.
The 30-year-old man was taken to hospital being hit by a Ford Focus on Kings Road in Kingstanding, Birmingham, at about 00:10 BST on Wednesday.
A man, 41, and woman, 40, were held on Thursday and have been released on bail pending investigation.
West Midlands Police appealed for witnesses.
Five people, aged between 15 and 34, previously arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, been released on bail pending further inquiries, the force said.
It added there continued to be a large police presence in the area as officers investigated.
Sgt Simon Hanlon urged anyone who was walking or driving past Kings Road around midnight on the night of the incident to come forward.
He also asked drivers with dash cams to come forward with any relevant footage.
