Motorcyclist killed in Tipton car crash
A motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a car in the West Midlands.
The 21-year-old man died at the scene on St Mark's Road in Tipton at about 16:10 BST on Sunday.
West Midlands Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene and was helping officers with their inquiries.
Sgt Chris Ridge, from the force's serious collision investigation unit, said: "We have specialist officers supporting the man's family at this difficult time."
