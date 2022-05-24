Birmingham Commonwealth Games display wins Chelsea Flower Show gold
A floral display which celebrates the Birmingham Commonwealth Games has won a gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Show.
It features the Games' logo, some of the host city's iconic landmarks and nods to the sporting events.
The award marks the 10th gold for Birmingham City Council, which said its team had done a "fantastic job of promoting the city".
The display will be reproduced in the grounds of Birmingham Cathedral between July and September.
Around 6,500 athletes and officials from 72 nations and territories will come to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games, which run from 28 July to 8 August.
Members of Team England have also praised the flower display.
On a visit to Chelsea ahead of the awards, diver Tonia Couch said: "It is so beautiful, I just love the amount of colour.
"It's just so eye-catching and meaningful because there are lots of different sports involved in the Commonwealth Games."
Race walker Tom Bosworth added: "It's absolutely incredible. To learn all about it and see all the little pointers to the different sports is just absolutely amazing."
John Crabtree, Chair of Birmingham 2022, said: "We can't wait to see this gold medal winning display recreated in Birmingham city centre during the Games and I'm sure it will be extremely popular with residents and visitors alike."
