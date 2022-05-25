Cars sought for Birmingham Commonwealth Games opening
Cars with a link to the West Midlands are being sought to take part in the opening ceremony of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
The sporting event is set to be held at venues in the city and wider region from 28 July to 8 August.
About 70 cars made locally, plus drivers, are wanted for a parade at the Games' launch.
Paul Swift, who is choreographing the display, said organisers wanted to pay tribute to the area's history.
The automotive industry has been a constant presence in the industrialised region, although it has reduced in size since its heyday.
According to the University of Birmingham, the West Midlands is still the leading car-making region domestically, manufacturing 40% of all cars exported from the UK.
Jaguar Land Rover produces cars in the region, while Aston Martin is based in Warwickshire and Morgan cars are made in Worcestershire.
Historically the area also has links with MG and Austin, which both had plants in Longbridge, Birmingham.
Mr Swift, a seven-time British Autotest champion, said organisers were particularly interested in rarer cars, but there was no age, colour or size limit, although vehicles must be roadworthy.
He added plans for the parade were "spectacular".
"We have got a great heritage of well over 100 years in the city and obviously the West Midlands producing fantastic cars and we want to pay tribute to that," he explained.
"The more diverse cars we can get, the better."
Participating individuals will be expected to attend rehearsals with their vehicles on seven dates over July in the run up to the ceremony.
A mileage rate will be covered for all drivers, with food and drink provided on all rehearsal dates.
The deadline for expressions of interest is 27 May. Would-be participants are asked to email: cars@birminghamceremonies.com.
