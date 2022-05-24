Trapped fox cut free from tyre cubby hole in Selly Oak
A fox had to be cut free after getting its head stuck inside a tyre.
A West Midlands Fire and Rescue crew was called to the animal's aid at 13:00 BST after it was discovered by a resident on Woolacombe Lodge Road in Selly Oak, Birmingham.
William Bright, from the fire service, said they tried to pull the animal out but instead had to carefully cut a small hole to be able to free him.
The fox, thought to be a cub, was left in the care of the RSPCA.
"I think he had been there for a couple of days by the looks of him, but I imagine he wasn't very old," Mr Bright said.
The RPSCA has been contacted for comment.
