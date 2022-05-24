Khalid Mahmood MP denies 'resentful' probe into aide's conduct
A Labour MP accused of unfairly dismissing his aide and ex-girlfriend has denied he launched an inquiry into her conduct because he "resented" her claims about another member of staff.
An employment tribunal heard Khalid Mahmood, 60, fired Elaina Cohen after she reported a colleague, who she believed was a "criminal abuser" of women.
The MP has said he sacked the 62-year-old for sending "offensive" emails.
He alleged she had broken protocols.
'Blackmailed vulnerable women'
Ms Cohen, a former senior parliamentary advisor, told the court she reported three allegations to the Birmingham Perry Barr MP but they were not taken seriously.
The claims, made against colleague Saraya Hussain, involved reports she blackmailed vulnerable women in her care and shared "antisemitic" material on Facebook.
It was also alleged that Ms Hussain used the MP's signature on House of Commons stationery to attempt to challenge a DVLA fine she had received.
West Midlands Police looked into some of the allegations but decided there was no criminal investigation to progress, the tribunal heard.
Mr Mahmood has also said he investigated the allegation about stationery himself and found Ms Hussain was not responsible.
Ms Cohen insists the allegations she is said to have made were "protected disclosures" under whistleblowing regulations in the Employment Rights Act 1996.
The former shadow cabinet minister was also accused of acting unfairly as "sole decision-maker" in an investigation into his own complaints about Ms Cohen, in order to "control the outcome" and ensure she was dismissed.
'Offensive emails'
The tribunal heard this culminated in a disciplinary meeting last January, in which five allegations of breaking parliamentary protocols against Ms Cohen were upheld.
They included an incident in which she allegedly breached the terms of a suspension and others in which she was said to have sent "offensive" emails about Mr Mahmood to people including Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Ms Cohen, who is Jewish, has claimed the sacking was also linked to religious or racial discrimination.
Mr Mahmood strenuously denied the allegations on Tuesday, pointing to their past personal relationship.
The hearing at the London Central Employment Tribunal continues.