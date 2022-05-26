Villa captain’s memories of European Cup win 40 years on
A former Aston Villa captain has remembered the joy of leading his team to victory in the European Cup 40 years ago.
The English champions defeated West German league winners Bayern Munich 1-0 to win the trophy for the first and, so far, only time on 26 May 1982.
Peter Withe's goal in the game, played at De Kuip in Rotterdam, Netherlands, secured the victory.
"As a captain it is a marvellous moment," Dennis Mortimer said.
Villa, then managed by Tony Barton, had won the First Division title a year earlier under previous manager Ron Saunders.
Mortimer said among his memorable moments from the game were goalkeeper Nigel Spink coming on after 10 minutes.
"Nigel Spink, who has played one game in two seasons, in the first team," Mortimer said.
"He is, from a playing point of view, a virtual stranger to us but now he has got the opportunity to come on the pitch and do what he is good at."
Withe's goal, he said, was a "magical moment" and his most treasured memory was "when I picked the trophy up".
"Remembering the game, no problem, I have got pictures in the house," he said.
"It is always fresh anyway, because you've got the Champions League on throughout the season on the television, you're reminded of that trophy every time, it never goes away.
"And 40 years have flown by for us.
"We are part of the history of this football club, I like to believe now that in the years to come this team will be there in the memories of those fans forever and ever."
