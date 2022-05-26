Ferrari crashes into five parked vehicles in Halesowen
- Published
A Ferrari said to be worth hundreds of thousands of pounds has crashed into five parked vehicles in the West Midlands.
The collision involving the SF90 happened on Hagley Road, Halesowen, at about 19:45 BST on Wednesday.
The driver left the scene before crews arrived, West Midlands Fire Service reported.
It said firefighters made the vehicle safe and left the incident in the hands of police at 20:45 BST.
Nobody was reported trapped or injured, it added.
