Walsall 'monster tip' plan approved despite concerns
Plans for a new "monster" tip in Walsall have been approved despite concerns about traffic and odour.
The scheme would see the facility built on the site of the former McKechnie Brass factory on Middlemore Lane, Aldridge.
The centre would be able to accept 40,000 tonnes of rubbish a year.
While some councillors voiced concerns over the project, the plans were given the green light by Walsall Council's planning committee.
As part of the proposals, an existing tip on Fryers Road, Bloxwich, would also be demolished and replaced by a new, larger facility, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Rushall-Shelfield ward councillor Richard Worrall expressed support for the "forward-looking environmental project", but said he was concerned about the additional burden of traffic, particularly HGVs.
Despite majority support, Aldridge Central and South councillor Bobby Bains said he could not support the application, adding "Aldridge is like a car park already". He said he found the increased volume of waste per year, and the extra vehicle trips, to be "staggering".
He said: "It isn't a tip. It's a monster tip. With the current tip there is an odour but this is going to be on a bigger scale. There will be issues with rodents and noise pollution."
Committee chairman Mike Bird said senior council officers would control operational matters when the new facility was open, including routes taken by HGV drivers.
