Wolverhampton council depot could be replaced with 599 homes
A former council depot in Wolverhampton could be demolished and replaced with nearly 600 new apartments.
Services at the Culwell Street Depot, including meals on wheels, have already been relocated to make way for the development.
The proposals would see 599 new homes built across seven blocks as well as space for offices, businesses and a central public open space.
The city council is due to make a decision on the plans at a future date.
A report from the developers said it would also contribute to the regeneration of the nearby University of Wolverhampton's Springfield Brewery campus, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The university has spent £120m turning the site's Grade II listed former brewery into its School of Architecture and Built Environment.
The application will transform an "eyesore", local councillor Jaspreet Jaspal said, and "also help to clear out any anti-social behaviour".