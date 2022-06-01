Drivers warned as M42 set to close for upgrade
Drivers have been told to plan their journeys ahead of upgrade work on the M42.
The southbound carriageway will be closed overnight between junctions six (National Exhibition Centre) and five (Solihull) from 10 June until 13 June.
Between 05:00 BST and 22:00 BST the carriageway will be limited to two lanes.
National Highways said the £282m upgrade would improve access to HS2, the NEC and Birmingham Airport.
Programme leader, Anita Prashar, said: "We have planned this work carefully to ensure we can limit disruption where possible.
"We'd encourage drivers to plan their journeys before setting off and to leave additional time if travelling on the M42."
Drivers travelling northbound are also being encouraged to leave additional time for their journeys as only two lanes will be in operation on the carriageway.
National Highways said that "traffic congestion and poor journey reliability have constrained investment and economic growth around the M42 at junction 6".
'Notorious bottleneck'
The group added that having almost reached capacity, the junction had become a "notorious bottleneck", causing delays across the network.
Work will include a new 2.4km (1.5 miles) dual carriageway link road, aligned to the west of Bickenhill, the home of Birmingham Airport, as well as a new junction (5a) on the M42, which will be approximately 1.8k (1.1 miles) south of the existing M42 junction 6.
There will also be two new roundabouts north of the B4102 Solihull Road on either side of the motorway.
A fully signed diversion route will be in place during the works.
