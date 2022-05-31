Birmingham man jailed after grandfather dies in hit-and-run
- Published
A driver has been jailed after losing control of his car, spinning it 180 degrees and backwards on to a pavement, fatally hitting a grandfather.
Haroon Basharat drove off after his BMW struck William Burns, 63, on Station Road, Stechford, Birmingham, in April last year, police said.
Basharat had been driving at 52mph on a dual carriageway with a 30mph limit.
The 28-year-old, who admitted causing death by dangerous driving, was jailed for four-and-a-half years.
Mr Burns, who had been walking with a friend, died at the scene on 18 April, West Midlands Police said.
It added a witness was able to stop his own car and write down the registration of the white BMW.
Expert analysis of the car showed the traction control, which prevents wheel spin and assists braking on the vehicle, had been disabled, police stated.
Basharat, from Bromford Lane, Birmingham, who was jailed at the city's crown court on Wednesday, was also banned from driving for five years after release, and ordered to complete an extended re-test.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "Deliberately turning off a car's safety systems and driving above the speed limit is not acceptable behaviour."
In a statement from Mr Burns's family shortly after the crash, they said: "William was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all."
