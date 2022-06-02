Commonwealth Games: Rehearsals begin for Birmingham's opening ceremony
- Published
Rehearsals have started for the opening ceremony to kickstart the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
It will be held on 28 July at the Alexander Stadium in front of around 30,000 people and broadcast to a global audience of around one billion.
Peaky Blinders' writer and creator, Steven Knight, will lead the creative team and said he was keen to showcase West Midlands talent and diversity.
A 1,000-strong choir and the arrival of the Queen's Baton will feature.
More than 1,700 people aged from 18-80 auditioned for a slot in the ceremony in March, organisers said.
The successful performers have since started rehearsals with chief choreographer, Corey Baker, and the members of the ceremony's creative team including artistic director, Iqbal Khan and writer, Maeve Clarke.
Mr Khan said performing at the Games was "a once in generation opportunity."
A further 205 production volunteers and 30 professional staff have been making around 3,500 costumes since the start of the year for the ceremony.
After the Games, many of the costumes will be donated to local schools, colleges, theatre groups and museums, organisers said.
There are currently a limited number of opening ceremony tickets left.
Tickets are also available for the closing ceremony, which will be lead by the same creative team on the 8 August.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk