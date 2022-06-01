Cancelled Birmingham flight causes chaos for bride heading to Cyprus wedding
A father said it had been "absolute chaos" getting his daughter to her wedding in Cyprus when their flight was cancelled as they waited to take off.
Barry Dunn, from Tipton, West Midlands, said they had been due to fly with Tui from Birmingham Airport on Friday.
After getting off the plane, they were told their holiday had been cancelled and had to scramble to find alternative flights from Newcastle on Sunday.
Tui has apologised to customers affected by the firm's cancellations.
Travellers across the country have faced long queues at airports, while more than 150 flights were cancelled on Wednesday and many more delayed.
Having arrived in Cyprus for the wedding on Wednesday, Mr Dunn said he would have to fly back on Thursday, due to a lack of return flights.
"Our holiday is more or less get here and get back home, it has just been awful," he said.
'Sorry this is cancelled'
The party, including his daughter and her boyfriend, arrived for their flight on Friday and got on the plane.
But as they sat inside, Mr Dunn said the pilot came on and said "sorry this is cancelled, finished".
"When we got into the airport, there was no-one there from Tui to direct us," he said.
Airport staff told them Tui wanted them to go home and wait for information.
When they got back Mr Dunn said they received an email that said the holiday was cancelled which left his daughter "in hysterics".
The bride found the flights from Newcastle the next day and, having arrived on Sunday, the wedding took place in Larnaca on Wednesday.
Tui apologised to customers affected, adding: "Whilst every cancellation is regrettable, the vast majority of our flights are operating as planned, with more than 26,000 customers taking off yesterday on holiday."
