Clean Air Zone: Birmingham reports drop in emissions
The air quality in Birmingham city centre has improved since the introduction of the Clean Air Zone last year, the council has said.
Nitrogen dioxide levels dropped by 13% in the first six months of the scheme.
The number of polluting vehicles now travelling into the city centre has also halved to 9.2%.
The local authority is now offering grants to small businesses to encourage them to upgrade their vehicles.
"I am pleased to say we have made good progress towards our goal of improving air quality in the city centre but we cannot rest on our laurels", Liz Clements, cabinet member for transport, said.
The Clean Air Zone was first introduced on 1 June last year and saw drivers of a vehicle not meeting emission standards being charged a daily fee of £8 for cars, vans and taxis, or £50 for HGVs and coaches.
All roads inside the A4540 Middleway ring road fall into the zone, but the circular route itself is not included.
West Midlands based companies who use LGVs in their fleet can now apply for grants of up to £4,000 per vehicle to help fund upgraded or replacement vehicles.
The council has also increased the Ultra Low Emission Vehicle (ULEV) grant available to Birmingham-licensed Private Hire and Hackney carriage drivers.
Both groups can now apply for a grant of up to £10,000 to cover the operating expenses associated with running a ULEV.
