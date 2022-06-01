Former Birmingham mosque worker charged with sexual offences
A former agency worker at a Birmingham mosque has been charged with rape and other sexual offences against boys, police have said.
West Midlands Police said Said Daauud's alleged offences happened over the past few months and involved four boys.
One of the charges, assault by touching, is alleged to have taken place at the mosque, which cannot be named for legal reasons.
The other offences are alleged to have happened elsewhere, police said.
Mr Daauud, 21, from Birmingham, appeared before Walsall magistrates on Wednesday, the force said, and was remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 29 June.
He is accused of rape, two counts of sexual assault, assault by touching on a boy under 13, causing the sexual exploitation of a child and two charges of causing or inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
West Midlands Police said Mr Daauud, who no longer works at the mosque, was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning following information provided by the mosque.
It also said the mosque was helping with enquiries.
