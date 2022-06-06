Birmingham police investigate death of two-day-old baby
- Published
The death of a two-day-old baby girl is being investigated by police.
Officers from West Midlands Police were called to an address on Vinnall Grove in Bartley Green, Birmingham, at 05:30 BST on 13 April.
The force said the baby girl was confirmed dead a short while after their arrival.
A 26-year-old woman was arrested at the time on suspicion of neglect and was later bailed pending further investigations.
