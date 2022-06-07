HS2: Plans for wetland network near Birmingham line
Plans for a wetland network around the HS2 line in Birmingham have been revealed.
The plans, designed by HS2 contractor Balfour Beatty, include grass meadows, woodland and ecological ponds near the Birmingham and Fazeley canal viaduct.
The high-speed rail project, due to open between 2029-2033, often attracts criticism from environmental activists but maintains its green credentials.
Designs for the area will be presented at community events this week.
Proposals include 22,000m2 of woodland along the viaduct's north embankment, four ecological ponds, wetland and grass meadows.
There are also plans for a new public green space to the south, as well as reinstating existing hedgerow along the canal towpath to maintain flight corridors for bats.
The firm also said it would implement measures to limit the environmental impact of construction, including creating pre-assembled segments off site.
- "We aim to integrate HS2 into the landscape as much as possible, as well as transforming areas around the railway to provide community benefits, protect wildlife and enhance local biodiversity," said Steve Fancourt, from HS2 Ltd.
"The updated designs for the Birmingham and Fazeley Canal viaduct include exciting new wetland habitats, which can be enjoyed by people and create diverse new connected areas for wildlife."
HS2 still attracts criticism from activists who say the train line's damage to the environment outweighs its green credentials, which they see as "greenwashing".
In Staffordshire, protesters continue to defy an eviction order in woodland where engineers plan to fell trees to make way for the line.
HS2 says it has already planted thousands of trees, with plans for millions more along phase one of the route between London and Birmingham.
