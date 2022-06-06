Johnny Depp leaves 'large tip' at Birmingham curry house after booking out venue
Johnny Depp left a "large tip" at a curry house in Birmingham as he continued a string of public appearances after his court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.
The actor and musician dined at Varanasi on Broad Street alongside guitarist Jeff Beck who he has appeared alongside on stage on his UK tour.
Staff at the restaurant said he hugged and kissed them and posed for photos.
The jury decided Heard's claim she was a victim of domestic abuse was defamatory and false while she won one of her defamation claims against Depp.
Beck has a concert on Monday at Birmingham's Symphony Hall and the Pirates of the Caribbean star is expected to once again appear on stage.
The 58-year-old has already played with Beck in Gateshead and the Royal Albert Hall, and the veteran guitarist said the pair would release an album.
Mo Hussain, operations manager at Varanasi, told the Press Association that Depp's security team called to ask if they could look around the venue on Sunday and then booked the entire restaurant out for the evening.
Depp and Beck arrived with about two dozen of their tour crew and had a three-course dinner of chicken tikka shashlik, vegetable samosas and a king prawn starter.
"He was very humble and he stayed to talk and greet everyone," Mr Hussain added.
He said his three daughters met the star and made him give them lines from his movies, describing it as a "once in a lifetime moment".
"Some of the staff were asking about the recent court case but he was just smiling - it was a smile of relief," the manager said.
"They spent a lot of money, it's a big venue to hire out, but they never even looked at the bill. He gave a large tip."
