Birmingham school tribute to ex-pupil and soldier killed by elephant
A Birmingham school has paid tribute to a former pupil and soldier who was killed by a charging elephant as he worked to protect wildlife in Malawi.
Coldstream Guardsman Mathew Talbot, from Great Barr, suffered fatal injuries during an anti-poaching patrol in May 2019.
His family has worked with staff at Meadow View School to install a bench in his memory.
"A bit of him is here, it is just wonderful," his mum Michelle said.
The 22-year-old, who "loved the Army", was part of a five-man mixed Malawian and British group and on his first operational tour when he was attacked.
At the unveiling of the memorial, his mum said he had always dreamed of working with elephants.
"The thought that the children here, where Matt was happy, are going to carry on with his memory is just wonderful," Mrs Talbot said.
She continued: "He is still with us in spirit, I still write his name on cards when I send to relatives and things like that.
"We know Matt would be happy with this."
Head teacher Ann Adair told the BBC it was an "honour" to have the bench placed at the school.
She added: "We were all so moved by the story that we wanted to have him here with us all of the time."
In September 2019, the Duke of Sussex honoured Gdsm Talbot by laying a wreath at a memorial during a visit to Linwood National Park, where the attack happened.