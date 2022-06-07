Car crashes into Birmingham pub
A car became embedded in a Birmingham pub during an early-morning crash.
Emergency Services were called to the scene on Bordesley Green at about 00:49 BST on Tuesday after reports of a single vehicle hitting a lamppost and building, West Midlands Fire Service said.
Two women - the car's occupants - were uninjured, a spokesperson added.
The BBC has contacted The Shannons Small pub for more information.
Pictures of the crash posted on Twitter showed a red Fiat 500 sticking out of the building.
The fire service said there had been no damage to the pub's structural integrity.
