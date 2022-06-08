Four-day rail closure to prepare for Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Passengers are being warned about a four-day rail line closure to fix problems ahead of the Commonwealth Games.
It will affect Chiltern Railways services between Birmingham Moor Street and Dorridge Station from 20 to 23 June.
Network Rail said it was spending £3m to improve switches and crossings for "crucial parts of the railway".
This summer's Games are expected to create a million extra journeys.
Chiltern Railways said as a result of the work, Birmingham to London Marylebone trains would not travel between the two stations.
It also said one train per hour would run between Dorridge and London Marylebone, and on the Shakespeare line to Stratford-upon-Avon, there would be no West Midlands Trains services between Birmingham Moor Street and Spring Road stations.
A replacement bus service will be in operation between Dorridge and Birmingham International, but no buses will run from Birmingham Moor Street station, because of issues stopping there.
While the work is being carried out, the Moor Street station will be thoroughly cleaned and repainted, Chiltern Railways said.
It advised people to check its website before travelling.
Denise Wetton, Network Rail's central route director, said there was "never an ideal time to close the railway" but the mid-week closure was decided as being the least-disruptive option.
The result would be "a cleaner, fresher, more reliable railway throughout our major summer of sport", she added.
