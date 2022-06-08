Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: Thousands of jobs unfilled
Thousands of short-term job roles still need to be filled ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
There are 50 days before the start of the event, which will run from 28 July to 8 August across the city and wider West Midlands.
Leaflets have been put through doors throughout Birmingham and jobs fairs are also being held to fill the posts.
Organisers say they want to give people opportunities to get skills that will help in finding work after the Games.
Speaking at a jobs fair held at Villa Park, Richard Smith, from the Department of Work and Pensions, said people were still needed to fill roles in security, hospitality, stewardship and cleaning, which, he added, were also needed in the "wider economy" beyond this summer's international sports event.
"There are an awful lot of opportunities here that are available for people who need perhaps accreditation to support them getting those jobs, and a job with the Games will also enable them to move into work post-Games as well, because they will already be accredited," he said.
Thomas Phipps, assistant branch manager at Verve People Birmingham, which is aiding recruitment, said the operation was "huge" for his agency.
"Being able to supply jobs, being able to supply staff, being able to give lots of people lots and lots of hours, I think it is really important," he said.
"The demand is going to be there because thousands of people are going to be coming into Birmingham to watch the [Games]."
Posts range from three weeks to three months and people can fill in an expression of interest form online.
Tom Overton, resourcing team leader for the summer jobs campaign at Birmingham 2022, said he wanted to use the opportunities to "upskill" local people who may not have formal qualifications but wanted to get into work.
"It is fantastic having the Games in Birmingham and the West Midlands as a whole," he said.
"So for us it is really key that we can make those opportunities available for local people."
