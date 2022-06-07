Kingstanding: Armed police enter school grounds over 'knifemen'
Armed police investigating reports of three males with a knife have made arrests after suspects entered school grounds in Birmingham.
The West Midlands force was called to Warren Road in Kingstanding just before 09:30 BST on Tuesday.
As police searched the area, the force said, some suspects ran into the grounds of North Birmingham Academy on College Road.
Armed officers entered the premises and three teenagers were arrested.
They were detained on suspicion of possession of a bladed item and on Tuesday afternoon were in police custody.
Police said there were no reports of injuries.
