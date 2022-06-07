Two sought after man set alight at Brierley Hill petrol station
Two suspects are being sought after a man was doused in petrol and set alight at a petrol station.
Police said the man, aged 20, was in his car when he was targeted at the garage on Himley Road in Brierley Hill, Dudley, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday.
He was taken to hospital where police said he was in a serious condition.
The West Midlands force has released images of two men, one of whom has been named as 30-year-old Stephen Burden who has links to Wednesbury.
The second man, pictured wearing a blue Adidas tracksuit, is also being sought in connection with the investigation.
Detectives urged members of the public not to approach the suspects and to phone 999 instead.
"We urgently need to speak to both these men and I would like to appeal to them directly to make contact as soon as possible," Det Insp Jackie Nicholson said.
"We have trawled CCTV in the area, spoken to a number of witnesses, and our inquiries are ongoing.
"If anyone has any information about where Mr Burden may be, or has any information on the second suspect, please contact us as soon as possible."
