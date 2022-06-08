Birmingham and Lewisham focus on Black communities' health inequalities
- Published
Two councils have teamed up in a bid to address healthcare inequalities faced by Black communities.
Lewisham Council and Birmingham City Council have published a report featuring 39 ways to tackle the impact of disadvantage and discrimination.
It proposes increasing the uptake of health checks among the groups and supporting migrant women with no access to public funds.
An 18-month study identified areas of concern and "opportunities for action".
These included issues such as racism and discrimination, maternity and parenthood, mental health, and emergency care.
The project, which launched at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, led to the publication of the Birmingham and Lewisham African Health Inequalities Review (BLACHIR).
It is urging action by health boards as well as regional and national authorities.
The report has also called for a review of diversity training for staff and the availability of culturally aware services for mental health patients.
'Voices unheard'
It similarly proposes initiatives to improve vaccination uptake in older people and focusing on areas of higher deprivation.
Birmingham is home to 8% of the Black African and Black Caribbean populations in England, and 23% of Lewisham's population is of Black African or Black Caribbean heritage, Office of National Statistics figures show.
"For too long our Black African and Black Caribbean populations have experienced health inequalities," Birmingham's Director of Public Health Dr Justin Varney said.
"These have often been ignored and their voices unheard, with these inequalities often accepted as fact rather than an unacceptable wrong to be addressed.
"We must continuously improve the way services support people in culturally competent ways before, during and after they have experienced illness and need extra support."