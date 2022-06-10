Sutton Coldfield retail park bought by council in £15.6m deal
A five-acre retail park in Sutton Coldfield has been bought by a council in a £15.6m deal.
Birmingham City Council has purchased Newhall Walk retail park and some outlets in the Parade.
The authority said as part of the Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Centre Masterplan, its focus would be on "building an even stronger destination".
Retailers include Aldi, TK Maxx, TGI Fridays, Waterstones and Vodafone.
Council leader Ian Ward said: "Newhall Walk Retail Park is a prime and well-established asset in the heart of Sutton Coldfield, one that can have a strong role in the future of the town."
Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council leader and chair of the town's regeneration partnership Simon Ward (Four Oaks, Cons) said: "I think it's a really important step on our journey on the delivery of a new town centre for Sutton Coldfield."
Avison Young, which acted on behalf of Birmingham City Council on the deal, said: "Strategic investment decisions that improve environments and experiences for those that live, work and interact with towns and local centres, as well as cities, are at the heart of Birmingham City Council's property portfolio and ambitions."
