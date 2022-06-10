Moxley: Huge smoke plume from large tyre fire
Dozens of firefighters have been tackling a large fire of tyres and cylinders which has sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky.
They were called at about 18:25 BST on Friday to the site on Queen Street, Moxley, Darlaston, West Midlands Fire Service said.
The fire also involved a crane but has not spread to surrounding buildings.
Nine fire crews were dealing with the blaze but no injuries had been reported, it added.
People on social media have reported seeing the plume of smoke from the fire across Darlaston and Wednesbury.
